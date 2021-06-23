FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hays plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hays in a report issued on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hays’ FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Hays alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HAYPY stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.02. Hays has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.