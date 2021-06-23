FY2021 EPS Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Boosted by KeyCorp

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Public Storage in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $11.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $12.63 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $302.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $305.59.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $383,136,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after buying an additional 689,548 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,335,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,857,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

