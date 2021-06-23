G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57 billion-2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.030-0.130 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

