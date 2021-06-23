Gala (GALA) Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Gala has a market capitalization of $46.33 million and $542,355.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00053372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.26 or 0.00616614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00078495 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00039589 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

