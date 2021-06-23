GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 6.4%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price fell 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $198.37 and last traded at $200.18. 106,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,524,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.82.

GME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.30. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.10 and a beta of -2.07.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $209,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 56,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

