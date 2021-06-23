GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to post sales of $73.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.78 million to $75.46 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $84.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $314.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.45 million to $321.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $298.51 million, with estimates ranging from $291.66 million to $305.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.64 million.

Several brokerages have commented on GLOP. Barclays cut shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $171.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.