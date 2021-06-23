GateToken (GT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $224.45 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. GateToken has a total market cap of $224.45 million and $13.77 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GateToken has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.83 or 0.00008470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00051607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.31 or 0.00632703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00076091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,338.14 or 0.07000766 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,341,485 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

