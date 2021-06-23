GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

GATX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. GATX has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

In other GATX news, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $904,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $904,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in GATX by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in GATX by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in GATX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,265,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in GATX by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,592,000 after acquiring an additional 233,111 shares in the last quarter.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

