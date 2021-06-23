GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEAGY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

GEAGY stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.55.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

