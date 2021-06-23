Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.55. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 267.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $5,024,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,037,578 shares of company stock worth $30,569,437 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 121,910 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $343,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,981.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 245,723 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $798.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.31. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.14%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

