General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $714,522,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,781,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 359.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,617,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,795 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

