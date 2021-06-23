GenTrust LLC Invests $35,000 in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,542,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,362,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at $2,583,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at $2,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Conformis by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,008,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 1,835,254 shares during the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,545 shares of company stock valued at $118,867 over the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CFMS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,617. The firm has a market cap of $209.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92. Conformis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

