Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stock Position Boosted by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 103.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Genworth Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,621,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,665,000 after buying an additional 67,895 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 43,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNW traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

In other Genworth Financial news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

