Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,974 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.80% of APA worth $121,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of APA by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 236,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Barclays cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -365.77, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.86.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

