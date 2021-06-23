Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Lear worth $131,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.46.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $176.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

