Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 781,014 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $117,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after buying an additional 1,219,298 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in VMware by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after purchasing an additional 273,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in VMware by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 542,811 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $76,135,000 after purchasing an additional 249,875 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $1,548,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,733,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,236 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.57.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $157.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.20.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.