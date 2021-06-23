Geode Capital Management LLC Has $115.65 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,608,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205,476 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $115,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 146,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 920,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.26. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.84.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

