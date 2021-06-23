Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Down 3.8%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.51. 171,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,233,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.
The stock has a market cap of $487.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.54.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 532.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 773,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 651,330 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Geron by 261.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 87,187 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 17.8% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.
About Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
