Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Down 3.8%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.51. 171,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,233,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Geron alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $487.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.54.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 532.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 773,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 651,330 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Geron by 261.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 87,187 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 17.8% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.