GET Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $612,025.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. GET Protocol has a market cap of $29.53 million and $612,025.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00007755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00053186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.75 or 0.00618451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00078382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00039681 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

