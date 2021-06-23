Gifto Market Cap Tops $25.96 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Gifto has a market cap of $25.96 million and approximately $10.66 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00054815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00021288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.52 or 0.00635816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00040860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00079511 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

