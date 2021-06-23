GigInternational1, Inc. Units’ (NASDAQ:GIWWU) Quiet Period Will Expire on June 28th

GigInternational1, Inc. Units’ (NASDAQ:GIWWU) quiet period will expire on Monday, June 28th. GigInternational1, Inc. Units had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 19th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During GigInternational1, Inc. Units’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ GIWWU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. GigInternational1, Inc. Units has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

GigInternational1, Inc. Units Company Profile

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

