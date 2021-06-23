GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,535.80 ($20.07).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,374 ($17.95) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,359.07. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,671.60 ($21.84). The company has a market cap of £69.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Over the last three months, insiders bought 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

