Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Glencore to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.75.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

