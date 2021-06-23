Glencore’s (GLNCY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLNCY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.75. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.