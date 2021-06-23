Glitch Price Up 4.1% This Week (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Glitch has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001504 BTC on major exchanges. Glitch has a total market cap of $36.57 million and approximately $965,415.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 72,169,869 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

