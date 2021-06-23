Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $10.89

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.89, but opened at $10.60. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 503.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter worth $17,873,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth $18,270,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

