Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Global Gp Llc Acquires 9,120 Shares

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) insider Global Gp Llc bought 9,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $238,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Global Gp Llc bought 16,224 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.90 per share, with a total value of $436,425.60.

On Monday, June 14th, Global Gp Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $665,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Global Gp Llc purchased 20,974 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $570,073.32.

Shares of GLP opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Global Partners LP has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $897.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Equities analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLP shares. TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

