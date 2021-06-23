Godsey & Gibb Associates Buys New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.80.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.50. 23,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,704. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.19 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $193.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $468.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

