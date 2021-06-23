Godsey & Gibb Associates Has $16.24 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 9.5% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 324.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,698.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,118,000 after purchasing an additional 479,219 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $1,814,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 327,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.78. 325,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,037,589. The company has a market capitalization of $191.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

