Godsey & Gibb Associates Sells 126 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 0.1% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in NIKE were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,241,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.09. The company had a trading volume of 198,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.57 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.51.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

