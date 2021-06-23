Godsey & Gibb Associates Takes $122,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Old Republic International comprises about 0.1% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,238 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $63,951,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,867,000 after buying an additional 2,051,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Old Republic International by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,207,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,210,000 after buying an additional 1,668,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

ORI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.98. 29,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

