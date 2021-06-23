Godsey & Gibb Associates Takes Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,788,000 after purchasing an additional 42,891 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3,285.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 858,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,973,000 after buying an additional 832,986 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 545,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,477,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.80. 706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,692. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $45.69 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

