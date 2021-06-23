Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.62 Million

Brokerages expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to announce sales of $75.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.15 million. Gogo posted sales of $96.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $317.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $313.95 million to $329.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $352.16 million, with estimates ranging from $336.26 million to $362.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

In other news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Gogo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.22. Gogo has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

