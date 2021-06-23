GoldFund (GFUN) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. GoldFund has a total market cap of $102,870.73 and approximately $6.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 50.8% lower against the dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007842 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008160 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000162 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000248 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 191.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

