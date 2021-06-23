Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Acquires 5,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,560.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $14,218,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after acquiring an additional 211,443 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 812,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.