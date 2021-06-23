Graham (NYSE:GHM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Graham (NYSE:GHM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.37 million.

NYSE GHM traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. 101,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,901. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $144.36 million, a P/E ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Graham will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

