Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,699 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ingles Markets worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $40,016,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 877.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,171,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,540 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 66.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.56. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.36.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.