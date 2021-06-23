Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $882,000 Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $24,124,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of VAC stock opened at $160.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.33. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.