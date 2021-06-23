Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,380 shares of company stock worth $39,265,186. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

