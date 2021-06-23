Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 136.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

