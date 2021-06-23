Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 6,022 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.19% of Kimball Electronics worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

KE opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $540.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $310.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $89,845.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 196,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,294.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $480,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

