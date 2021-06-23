Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.87. Great Canadian Gaming shares last traded at C$44.80, with a volume of 71,855 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.55, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -19.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.28.

Get Great Canadian Gaming alerts:

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$52.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.