Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on July 13th

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend by 44.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $746.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $94,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

