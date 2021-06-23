Greg Weller Sells 3,200 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Greg Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $172.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.60 and a 52 week high of $206.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,614,000 after purchasing an additional 112,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,361,000 after purchasing an additional 649,644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,450,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares in the last quarter.

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

