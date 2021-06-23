Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$30.50. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$30.05, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$832.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.7100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

In other news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 1,100 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.50 per share, with a total value of C$32,454.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$817,255.26. Insiders acquired a total of 318,525 shares of company stock valued at $9,937,132 over the last ninety days.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.