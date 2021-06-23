Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Shares Down 4.3%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 8,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 6,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

HRSHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Haier Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Haier Smart Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Haier Smart Home in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.05.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, household and commercial air-conditioners, purifiers, fresh air systems, electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, vacuum cleaners, POE water purifiers, POU water purifiers, water softening equipment, dishwashers, ovens, gas stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

