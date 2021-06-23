Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.43. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

