Halving Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $281.00 (HALV)

Halving Token (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Halving Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Halving Token has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Halving Token has a total market capitalization of $23,457.64 and $281.00 worth of Halving Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Halving Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00044025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00104893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00149453 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,891.59 or 1.00192885 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Halving Token Coin Profile

Halving Token’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,537 coins. Halving Token’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken

Halving Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halving Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.