Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Down 30.9% This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $112.16 million and $912,505.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $7.81 or 0.00023643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,042.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,946.37 or 0.05890468 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.79 or 0.01388488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.23 or 0.00379004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00118176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.88 or 0.00623061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.33 or 0.00382335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007404 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00039142 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,356,117 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

