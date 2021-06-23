Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $444.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.26. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,016,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 309,238 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 261.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 188,077 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth $3,978,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,118,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,868,000 after purchasing an additional 152,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth $1,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

